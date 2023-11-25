Fewer Americans believe in ‘American dream’: Poll

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — The number of Americans who believe that the “American dream” still exists has fallen to 36%, according to a Wall Street Journal/NORC survey.

The survey shows a downward trajectory in the belief. Nearly 50% of Americans believed in the prospect in 2016 and 53% did in 2012.

About 50% of voters said life in the U.S. is worse than it was in the 1980s and only 30% believed it has gotten better. Nearly half of those surveyed believe the county’s economic and political systems of “stacked against people like me.”

According to a poll last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about three-quarters of respondents described the economy as poor. Two-thirds said their expenses have risen. Only one-quarter said their income has.

The Wall Street Journal/NORC poll reflects other surveys that show a shift in American values.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Americans have become less religious and patriotic while placing a higher value on money.

In 1998, 62% of Americans found religion very important, dropping to 48% in 2019 and further to 39% in the latest survey — a notable nine-point decrease in just four years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.