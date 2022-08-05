NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang says his new political party, “Forward,” will be the third-largest in the country and is approaching a budget of “$10 million.”

In an interview on a podcast hosted by NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, the former Democrat said some of that money is going toward a national tour and their first convention.

As to who is funding the venture, Yang, simply said, “Patriots … leaders who realize that the system’s broken and needs to get fixed.”

