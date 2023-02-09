Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC elevator: Office

FILE – In this June 24, 2020, photo, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Craig’s reelection campaign had a $4.7 million war chest at the end of June 2022, dwarfing that of her Republican challenger in what is expected to be Minnesota’s closest congressional race this year. Craig reported raising more than $1.4 million in the second quarter of the year.

(NewsNation) — Minnesota congresswoman Angie Craig is OK after being assaulted Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C, according to a social media post from her office.

According to her Chief of Staff Nick Coe, Craig was assaulted around 7:15 a.m., defended herself and suffered bruising, but is otherwise OK.

Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault, Coe said, adding there “is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

Coe said Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for its quick response and asks for privacy at this time.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over increased harassment and threats against federal public officials following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In the two years that followed Jan. 6, harassment, violence and threats against public officials were on the rise across the country. Threats and attacks against national figures, including Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Paul Pelosi, husband of then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, made headlines.

The Hill reported Craig told reporters on Capitol Hill that she was having “a bad morning,” but didn’t go into further detail.

“No one messes with Angie,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on Twitter. “She went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district.”

The Hill contributed to this report.