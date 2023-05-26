Skip to content
D’Esposito: ‘Theatrics’ over debt limit not what voters want
Negotiations over the debt ceiling continued Friday
Both sides are sticking to their guns on specific budget demands
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito says 'theatrics' need to end
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
May 26, 2023 / 05:35 PM CDT
