Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt limit talks after ‘productive’ call

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Washington. President Joe Biden’s administration is reaching for a deal with Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the nation faces a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise the country’s borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation’s bills. Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts the Democrats oppose. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that he and President Joe Biden will meet on Monday in person to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit.

McCarthy, R-Calif., and Biden spoke by phone as the president was flying back from a trip to Japan. McCarthy said the call was “productive.”

Talks to keep the federal government funded have been off-again, on-again for several days, and McCarthy indicated negotiations would resume later Sunday.

Both sides have said progress was being made but that they remain far apart. The Treasury Department has said an agreement should be reached before funding runs dries early next month.