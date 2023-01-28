Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, demonstrates COVID-19 testing procedures on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. As nursing home leaders redouble efforts to get staff and residents boosted with the new vaccine version, now recommended for those 6 months and older, they face complacency, misinformation and COVID-19 fatigue. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Saturday.

Carney, a Democrat, tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release.

Carney, 66, said he’s “feeling fine” and is isolating himself — following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and will work from home.

This marks Carney’s second publicly announced bout with coronavirus in the past several months. He tested positive last May.

Carney is in his second term as governor and thus barred by term limits from seeking reelection in 2024.