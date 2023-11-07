Georgia man, 21, arrested with gun at park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Georgia man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference that someone alerted officers around 12:39 p.m. that there was an individual in the park with a gun.

Officers came down and saw a 21-year-old, whom Manger identified as Ahmir Lavon Merrell, walking along the sidewalk, holding a gun down. He did not stop walking, Manger said, even after officers ordered him to.

As Merrell continued walking at a “fairly slow place” down the sidewalk toward Union Station, the officers came up behind him, Manger said. One of them tasered him in the back.

Merrell then fell forward onto his gun and he was taken into custody.

According to Merrell’s identification, he is from Atlanta, Georgia and is a registered sex offender, Manger said.

At this time, police said they do not know why Merrell was in the park with a gun.

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.