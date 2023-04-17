US, Japan to mark friendship with cherry tree at White House

FILE – First lady Jill Biden arrives for a ceremony formally naming the newest tulip in honor of the first lady during Dutch Tulip Days at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Washington. The United States and Japan are marking their friendship with a new cherry tree at the White House. First lady Jill Biden and Yuko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister’s wife, were doing the honors on Monday, April 17, after a private lunch. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and Yuko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister’s wife, were planting a cherry tree on the White House grounds on Monday to honor decades of friendship between their countries.

Kishida is on a rare solo visit to the United States. It’s the first time that the spouse of the prime minister has traveled alone to the United States, and Kishida was visiting at Biden’s invitation, according to the Japanese embassy in Washington.

She is in Washington this week participating in activities to promote friendship between the U.S. and Japan, as well as cultural exchanges, the Japanese government said.

Biden also was hosting Kishida for lunch at the White House, followed by the tree planting ceremony. Among those invited to the women-only meal were Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif.; Maki Onuki, principal dancer at the Washington Ballet; and Akiko Iwasaki, immunology professor at Yale University School of Medicine, according to the first lady’s office.

The new sapling is a Yoshino cherry tree that was propagated from a cutting from a cherry tree that was planted on the south grounds in July 2017, the White House said. There are 23 cherry trees across the 18 acres of White House grounds.

The meeting between Biden and Kishida was rescheduled from January when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, accompanied by his wife, met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. At the time, Jill Biden was unable to host Yuko Kishida because Biden was recovering from a surgical procedure performed two days earlier to remove several cancerous lesions from her skin.

It comes before next week’s April 26 state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady, Kim Keon Hee.

President Biden has looked to build closer security cooperation with Japan and South Korea at a time of shared concerns about a restive North Korea and a more powerful China. He has sought opportunities to help the historic rivals improve their long, fraught relationship as the Indo-Pacific region becomes increasingly complicated.

In March, South Korea announced a plan to compensate Koreans who performed forced labor during Tokyo’s colonial rule that doesn’t require Japanese companies to contribute to the reparations.

Biden hailed the step as a “groundbreaking new chapter” in cooperation between the countries. Yoon followed up by visiting Tokyo later in March for talks with Kishida. It was the first summit between the two nations’ leaders since 2011.

The U.S. and Japanese spouses also were meeting several weeks before Kishida hosts the annual Group of Seven summit of leading industrialized nations, including the U.S., in mid-May in Hiroshima, Japan.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.