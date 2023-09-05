Apoorva Ramaswamy on Vivek’s popularity dip: ‘One data point’

(NewsNation) — Apoorva Ramaswamy isn’t paying much attention to her husband’s drop in popularity among Republican primary voters — particularly women — calling it just “one data point” that doesn’t tell the full story of who her husband is.

As Ramaswamy has risen in prominence among GOP contenders, he’s also become a target among other GOP candidates. He was attacked at last month’s first primary debate for his lack of public service and foreign policy experience, leading to testy exchanges with other candidates on the debate stage.

A recent Morning Consult poll showed an increase in Ramaswamy’s unfavorability rating in surveys of nearly 800 potential GOP primary voters taken before and after the debate aired on Fox News.

Before the debate, Ramaswamy’s unfavorability was at 12%, but the post-debate survey showed it spiking to 19%, a notable increase outside the four percentage-point margin of error.

“What people saw on the debate stage was Vivek the fighter, and he can do that … but what we’re really in this for is his vision for our country, for the future, for the future generations, and our children,” Apoorva Ramaswamy said Tuesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” in response to new polling numbers. “When he’s actually giving his vision, it’s really inspiring, and I know people once they come to hear him, will have a true vision of what hope he really represents.”

Vivek Ramaswamy has been campaigning aggressively in early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire, pitching himself as the candidate that takes former President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda even further than Trump did.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur was considered a long shot when he launched his campaign in February but has since surged in the polls. He now tracks third among GOP voters, behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump, the presumed front-runner.

Post-debate, Vivek Ramaswamy has been described as annoying, arrogant and obnoxious.

Apoorva Ramaswamy rejected all of those characterizations, putting an emphasis on how he’s been received by voters on the campaign trail.

“It’s one data point. What I know of Vivek is that he is such a kind, generous parent, partner. We have built a life together and he’s made many sacrifices for my career and he has been the most wonderful person to create a life with,” Ramaswamy said. “That kind of generosity does not get communicated on a debate stage and it’s one data point, but I hope that people will learn more about him.”

The Hill contributed to this report.