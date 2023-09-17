Armed man detained during RFK Jr.’s Hispanic Heritage event in Los Angeles 

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — What was supposed to be a celebration of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was briefly interrupted when an armed gunman attempted to approach him.

A representative for RFK Jr. confirmed the arrest of a man who claimed to be part of the 2024 presidential candidate’s security detail.

“The man claimed to be part of Kennedy’s security team and told RFK Jr.’s actual protectors with urgency that he needed to be taken to the candidate immediately,” Kennedy Jr.’s team said in a statement. “Observing that the man had a handgun, Kennedy’s security team removed the man from the area, isolated and surrounded him, then notified LAPD.”

According to a Facebook post from the 2024 presidential candidate, the man was “spotted and detained” before his speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Friday evening.

“The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines, was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip [sic] federal ID,” RFK Jr.’s post said. “He identified himself as a member of my security detail.”

An unidentified armed man being detained by LAPD at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Hispanic Heritage Month event on Sept. 15, 2023. (Facebook/Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)

Another man was also taken into custody, according to RFK Jr.’s representatives.

“LAPD also took custody of a second man who came to the campaign event with the primary suspect,” the statement read. “Protectors observed that the man seeking access to the event had a backpack…found to contain at least one other handgun, multiple knives and extra ammunition.”

While he thanked the LAPD for their rapid response, RFK Jr. also mentioned that he was “still entertaining hope” that President Joe Biden would allow him to have Secret Service protection.

The man who was detained has not yet been identified.