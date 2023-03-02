As Fetterman’s recovery continues, some in GOP question his future

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., continues his hospitalization for clinical depression, his fellow Democrats continue their support while some in the GOP question his future.

The freshman senator checked himself in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center two weeks ago, citing a bout of depression that had become worse since he suffered a stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign.

Experts say there is no way to know exactly how long the senator will be sidelined, but they agree treatment is vital. Post-stroke depression is common, with one in three stroke patients suffering from it, and is treatable through antidepressant medication and counseling, doctors say.

Dr. Felicia Smith, associate chief of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, said recovery will take time.

“The length of the recovery can be a little bit difficult to predict … few weeks, maybe a bit longer,” she said. “If we thought everyone in society (who lives with depression) could no longer do their job, we would have a big problem. This is a treatable condition.”

Fetterman’s team says he is doing well and “remains on a path to recovery.”

With a series of crucial votes in the coming weeks on President Biden’s budget, and Democrats with a slim 50-49 majority in the Senate, some in the GOP are beginning to question Fetterman’s future.

“I think people are beginning to ask themselves, one, is this the best thing for John Fetterman to continue on in this? And two, other than a reliable party-line vote, what kind of heavy lifting is he prepared to do on behalf of the state?” said Dennis Roddy, a GOP political consultant.

Fetterman continues to have the support of Pennsylvania Gov. High Shapiro, who has said there is no contingency plan in place should Fetterman step down. There is also no public pressure from other Democrats to push him out or replace him.

“I just think it’s about him adjusting and finding that new normal,” said Lindsey Scott, a Crawford County, Pennsylvania, Democratic Committee chair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.