Asa Hutchinson breaks with Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 vaccine

(NewsNation) — Former Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson broke with current Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 policy during an interview on “NewsNation Prime” on Saturday.

The DeSantis administration recently discouraged state residents under the age of 65 from taking COVID-19 boosters, arguing that “it is not a good decision for young people.”



But Hutchinson, while insisting that he doesn’t believe in vaccine mandates, took issue with that recommendation.

“I hope that we follow the science. And to say no one over 65 should be taking this vaccine, that is going to discourage the citizenry from actually considering it. So that’s really, to me, not good health practice,” he said.

Later in the interview, Hutchinson also reiterated his view that the country does not need a “Trump-lite” as president.