Did DC protesters break the law? Ashleigh Banfield provides legal analysis of US Capitol situation

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield said she believes consequences will be felt after Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol Complex.

“There will be consequences for this and utterly dangerous consequences from it,” Banfield said.

Banfield, who has spent years as a legal analyst, reports that people who breached the Capitol Complex violated 18 U.S. Code § 1752, which could bring up to 30 years of incarceration.

“The video is good evidence in court,” Banfield said.

Banfield will be joining NewsNation in March as the host of a prime-time talk show.