Expert: Trump may be able to negotiate parts of his arrest

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump may have some wiggle room in the logistics of his potential arrest, according to NewsNation political contributor Bob Cusack.

“Law suggests that he has to be fingerprinted. I think some of these other issues are going to be negotiated. Does he have to go to New York? Possibly, but not definitely,” Cusack said on “Rush Hour.”

“Will there be a mug shot? That certainly is within within the purview of state officials. But at the same time, that could also be negotiated. Remember, this is unprecedented. This is a former president.”

Cusack also warned an indictment is not a conviction, saying it could serve Trump politically if he were to be exonerated after being charged.

