Attorney claims DOJ hiding Hunter Biden, James Biden records

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A Colorado attorney will head to court Monday regarding his claims that the U.S. Department of Justice is trying to conceal hundreds of documents involving Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Kevin Evans sued the DOJ last year after he said the department failed to comply with his Freedom of Information Act request for records about the overseas business relationships of President Joe Biden’s son and brother, the Daily Mail reported.

Evans said he sought documents “pertaining to any relationship, communication, gift(s), and/or remuneration in any form​” from China, Russia or Ukraine.​

He alleges the federal government claimed to have at least 400 pages of “potentially responsive” documents, but now allegedly can’t confirm or deny whether the records exist. ​

Evans said he initially filed a FOIA request after the New York Post published a story in November 2020 about emails and messages found on a laptop allegedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019. ​

Monday’s hearing comes as Republicans could push ahead with a formal House investigation against Hunter Biden.

Some lawmakers want to focus on deals Hunter Biden made with China and his time with a Ukrainian gas company, as his father served as vice president and oversaw foreign policy with Ukraine.

“We’re not investigating Hunter Biden. We’re investigating Joe Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sunday, adding that a recent poll found 65% of Americans back a probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“We need to know what is allowable and what isn’t allowable with respect to foreign adversarial intervention among family members of presidents of the United States.”

No evidence of wrongdoing has formally been presented yet, but the House investigation could be announced as soon as this week with Republicans now in charge of the House.

A spokesperson for President Biden commented on the issues earlier this month, accusing Republicans of being focused on political divisions. Hunter Biden has never held any official position with the White House.