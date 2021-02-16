Author who exposed press aide’s threats to reporter thinks White House was ‘hoping to kill the story’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — TJ Ducklo, the now-former White House deputy press secretary, resigned over the weekend. He released a statement on Twitter which reads in part:

“No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior …. I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden…” TJ Ducklo

The shake-up in the new administration coming after a Vanity Fair article — published last Friday — revealed Ducklo had threatened a Politico reporter in an attempt to suppress a story about his relationship with a different reporter. The story alleged Ducklo used sexist and misogynistic language with Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, threatening to destroy her if she published her piece concerning his relationship with a different reporter. Ducklo was suspended without pay the day the story was published.



The author of the Vanity Fair article, Caleb Ecarma, said, “It’s kind of difficult to talk about on TV because a lot of the words that were used cannot be repeated on TV, but I know Ducklo — what he did was explicitly sexual harassment.“



Ecarma’s article also alleges Politico reached out to the White House about the threats on Jan. 21.



“I don’t believe there was any plan for Ducklo to face any consequences whatsoever until the article came out, you know, they were just hoping to kill the story and bury it and make it just all go away,” Ecarma said.



It was only after the article’s publication on Feb. 12 that press secretary Jen Psaki revealed Ducklo had apologized to Palmeri.

During a briefing, Psaki said, “TJ Ducklo, who is the deputy you’re asking about, has apologized to the reporter, apologized quite shortly after the comments were made. He had a heated conversation about his personal life, I’m not saying that’s acceptable but I just want to be clear that it was not an issue related to the White House, White House policy, or anything along those lines.”



Psaki also announced Ducklo had been suspended one week without pay, although he resigned the following day. President Joe Biden previously has committed to firing employees on the spot if they disrespect others.



Psaki added, “No one wants anyone to feel uncomfortable, to be put in an uncomfortable position. And that’s not behavior that we will tolerate.”



“This isn’t a story about someone’s relationship or personal or love life this is a story about sexual harassment and the denigration of women in their workplaces,” Ecarma said.



NewsNation reached out to reporter Tara Palmeri, who told us she’s unable to comment.