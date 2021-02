WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Alejandro Mayorkas, nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Senate Tuesday afternoon voted to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Mayorkas will become the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. He served as deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Barack Obama.

Mayorkas is expected to lead a task force to reunify families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border during the previous administration.

Reuters contributed to this report