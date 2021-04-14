Biden invited to give Address to Joint Session of Congress on April 28th

The Capitol is seen at dusk on Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden has been invited to give his first address to both chambers of Congress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She invited him to speak on April 28th and “share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment,” according to a letter she sent to the president.

The Address to Joint Session of Congress is given in lieu of a State of the Union for the first year of a presidential term. Usually, the speech is given the first few weeks of the president’s term, but Pelosi had delayed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s full letter below:

This story is developing, check back soon for updates