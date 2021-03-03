Biden nominee for top economist post confirmed by Senate

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 01: Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers nominee Cecilia Rouse speaks during an event to name President-elect Joe Biden’s economic team at the Queen Theater December 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden is nominating and appointing key positions to the Treasury Department, Office of Management and Budget, and the Council of Economic Advisers. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Senate Tuesday voted to confirm Cecilia Rouse to the top economist post as the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

The Senate voted 95-4 to confirm Rouse, a labor economist at Princeton University. President Joe Biden nominated Rouse for the top economist job; she is the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.

She was confirmed the same day as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the former Governor of Rhode Island.

