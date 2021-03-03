Biden nominee for top economist post confirmed by Senate

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Senate Tuesday voted to confirm Cecilia Rouse to the top economist post as the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
The Senate voted 95-4 to confirm Rouse, a labor economist at Princeton University. President Joe Biden nominated Rouse for the top economist job; she is the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers.
She was confirmed the same day as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the former Governor of Rhode Island.
