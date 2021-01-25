Biden overturns ban on transgender people serving in military

The White House on the morning of President Joe Bidens first weekend in office on January 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Joe Biden on Monday overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move that fulfills a campaign promise and will be cheered by LGBTQ advocates.

“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” the White House said in a statement.

“Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest,” it said.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed transgender people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders, but Republican President Donald Trump froze their recruitment while allowing serving personnel to remain.

According to U.S. Department of Defense data, there is about 1.3 million active personnel serving in the U.S. military, but no official figures on the number of trans members are available.

While transgender military personnel under Trump’s policy were allowed to keep serving, new recruits were kept out.

Biden’s plan to repeal the ban is supported by newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“If you’re fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve and you can expect that I will support that throughout,” Austin said at his confirmation hearing.