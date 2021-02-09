Biden says he will not watch Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he will not watch the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“I am not…look I told you before, I have a job. My job is to keep people. We have already lost over 450,000 people and we’re going to lose a whole lot more if we don’t act and act decisively,” Biden said to reporters in the Oval Office. “A lot of people, as I have said before, children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They are in trouble. That’s my job. The Senate has their job and they are about to begin it and I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well. That’s all I am going to say about impeachment.”

Biden made the remarks prior to meeting with chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowe’s Companies as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month on a charge of inciting insurrection in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously said Monday that Biden will be busy with the business of the presidency and won’t spend much time watching the televised proceedings.

“He’ll leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate,” she said.