Jill Biden to tour military bases in Washington state and California

First lady Jill Biden waves after she arrived at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Washington state. Biden is scheduled to tour a portion of the base and visit with military families on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (NewsNation Now) — First lady Jill Biden is touring military bases and meeting with service families in Washington state Tuesday.

The first lady will tour Joint Base Lewis-McChord airfield and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Tuesday. On Wednesday, Biden will travel to California and visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges that military families face and the support they need.

The first lady is expected to officially relaunch the Joining Forces initiative, which was founded in 2011 with then-First lady Michelle Obama, later this year.

