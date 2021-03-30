President Biden’s dog Major involved in second minor biting incident

An aide walks the Bidens dog Major on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 29, 2021. – First dogs Champ and Major Biden are back at the White House after spending part of the month in Delaware, where Major underwent training after causing a “minor injury.” (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, has been involved in a second biting incident according to the first lady’s press secretary.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury,” said Press Secretary Michael LaRosa.

Major previously had caused a minor injury to a person after the dog was startled. Biden said in an interview after the first incident that Major was a “sweet dog” who didn’t mean harm.

He explained the biting by saying that the dog had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect.”

Major, a 3-year-old rescue German Sheppard, returned to the White House a few weeks ago with 12-year-old German Sheppard Champ after both dogs received more training.