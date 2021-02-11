Tracking President Biden’s Cabinet confirmations

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Amid the backdrop of an impeachment trial and stimulus talks in Congress, Senate committees are holding hearings for President Joe Biden’s cabinet.
As of Thursday, seven of 24 Cabinet and Cabinet-level nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed.
