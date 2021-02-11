Tracking President Biden’s Cabinet confirmations

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: US President Joe Biden signs three documents including an Inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet noinations, as US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) watches in the Presidents Room following the 59th inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Amid the backdrop of an impeachment trial and stimulus talks in Congress, Senate committees are holding hearings for President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

As of Thursday, seven of 24 Cabinet and Cabinet-level nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

President Biden's First 100 Days