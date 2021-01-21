Tracking President Biden’s vaccination goal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden announced a vaccination goal of 100 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days in office.

NewsNation is tracking that effort in an interactive chart below.

Updates

Jan. 21, 2021

On his second day in office, President Biden said vaccines will be available in local pharmacies. He said he tasked the Department of Health and Human Services to expand the pool of professionals to administer the vaccine in an effort to meet his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Dr. Anthony Fauci held his first briefing of the Biden administration and called Biden’s goal “reasonable.”

Fauci said he is pleased with Biden’s plans to launch community vaccine centers, get pharmacies more involved and invoke the Defense Production Act where appropriate, like needles and syringes.

“If we get 70 to 80% of the country vaccinated, let’s say by the end of the summer, middle of the summer. I believe by the time we get to the fall; we will be approaching a degree of normalities. It’s not going to be perfect, but one that can take the pressure of the American public,” he said.

Jan. 20, 2021

Amazon sent a letter shortly after President Joe Biden was sworn into office to offer the company’s support to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations.