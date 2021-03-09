White House: Biden’s dog Major involved in ‘minor injury’ incident

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — One of President Joe Biden’s dogs was involved in an incident that caused a “minor injury” to an individual on Monday, the White House said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the incident Tuesday during a briefing with reporters.

Biden’s two German shepherds, Champ and Major, are “still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people,” Psaki said. “And on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed.”

Psaki did not provide any further details about the individual who was injured or what led to the incident.

She said the Biden dogs are staying with family friends in Delaware while first lady Jill Biden travels to military bases in Washington state and California this week.

“It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends,” Psaki said, and “the dogs will return to the White House soon.”

Biden adopted Major from a rescue shelter in Wilmington, Delaware, more than two years ago.

Major was also “inaugurated” three days before the presidential inauguration. The “indoguration” featured a performance by Josh Groban, and over 7,400 people watched on Zoom. It raised $200,000 for the Delaware Humane Association.

Nexstar Media Wire contribtued to this report.