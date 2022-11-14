Biden speaks on codifying abortion post-election

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden spoke briefly on what Americans should expect from Congress regarding abortion rights at the end of a news conference about his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions,” Biden said.

The president vowed abortion legislation would be a top priority next year and said that if Democrats control both the House and the Senate, he would send a bill to codify abortion, NewsNation affiliate The Hill reported.

“I don’t think there are enough votes to codify unless something unusual happens in the House. I think we’re going to get very close in the House. But I think it’s gonna be very close, but I don’t think we’re going to make it,” Biden said in a news conference on Monday.

Anita Dunn, a senior advisor to Biden, said on Sunday that the administration will continue to work to ensure reproductive health care in states that have already implemented bans on abortions, The Hill reported.

