Biden admin to announce new sanctions on Russia, Iran

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Biden administration is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence organization (IRGC IO) Thursday in an effort to hold those accountable who have engaged in the wrongful detention and hostage-taking of Americans, according to senior administration officials.

These Russian and Iranian groups have tried to use Americans for political leverage or to seek concessions from the U.S. These actions threaten the stability and integrity of the international political system, senior administration officials said. They also threaten the safety of U.S. Nationals and other persons.

The White House will announce sanctions against the FSB for being responsible for, or complicit in, directly or indirectly engaged in the wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad.

“The FSB has repeatedly been involved in the arrest, investigation and detention of U.S. nationals wrongfully detained in Russia. Indeed, Russia’s state-owned media outlets have publicly acknowledged the FSB’s involvement in the arrest and investigation of wrongfully detained U.S. nationals,” senior administration officials said.

The Biden administration will announce the same sanctions against the IRGC IO for its part in the wrongful detention of U.S. nationals.

The White House has prioritized the safe return of Americans wrongfully held overseas, with senior administration officials saying there is a dedicated and skilled group of experts working to identify and pursue all available options.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last July to help provide information to families of captive Americans overseas, while also disclosing government attempts to bring them home and allowing the U.S. to place sanctions on countries holding captives.

The order came in the wake of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, along with Americans Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, who were captured by Russia while fighting with Ukrainian forces. Griner, Drueke and Huynh have since been released and have returned to the U.S.

However, Russia’s FSB arrested Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal, on espionage charges last month. Gershkovich’s arrest was the first time a U.S. correspondent had been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War.

U.S. government officials have since condemned Gershkovich’s arrest, along with those of other Americans like former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan who have been wrongfully detained in Russia for years.

But why now? And will these sanctions impact the Americans currently being wrongfully detained in these countries?

Senior administration officials said it takes time to build sanction packages under a new authority, but it’s still important to issue these sanctions as an effort to hold bad actors accountable for their role in perpetrating appalling activity.

“To have one’s assets frozen, to be essentially denied the ability to move such assets through the global financial system, or at least the key parts of it that enforce sanctions like this, that is a real detriment to actors in the world,” senior administration officials said.

Under the IRGC IO sanctions, four additional individuals associated with the group will be sanctioned.

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior,” a senior administration official said. “And I don’t think we rule things out if they could be the difference between an American being in detention where they never should have been versus at home with their families where they belong.”