Biden administration races to prevent rail strike

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s administration was in constant meetings Wednesday with rail companies and unions at the U.S. Department of Labor urging all sides to stay at the table and make a deal before Friday’s deadline to avoid a strike.

There’s already been some impact on the President’s go-to mode of transportation, Amtrak, and now Biden says he’s working to avert the crisis before things get worse.

If a deal is not reached, it would be the industry’s first work stoppage in 30 years.

A nationwide shutdown of the rail industry would affect everything from supply shipments, and of course, commutes across the country.

The White House says they’ve been in negotiations for months. In those talks, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have reportedly urged all involved to stay at the table.

The Biden administration, however, is working on a backup plan should the talks stall.

“We are working with other modes of transportation, including the shippers and truckers, air freight, air freight, to see how they can step in and keep goods moving in case of this rail shutdown,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

But that may not be a load the trucking industry, one facing its own challenges and driver shortages, will be able to take on. It’s estimated it would take roughly 467,000 long-haul trucks to pick up that slack.

“There can be some help but there is no way there is to completely replace to take care of that tonnage that goes on rail,” said Susan Kirkpatrick of Buddy Moore Trucking. “The reason you see so many trains is because it takes trains to get product from point A to point B.”

If an agreement is not reached, Congress and Biden could step in and force workers back on the job while extending talks.