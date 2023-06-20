Biden to meet AI experts as White House seeks safeguards

FILE – The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the ChatGPT home Screen, on March 17, 2023, in Boston. Britain’s competition watchdog is opening a review of the artificial intelligence market, focusing on the technology underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT. The Competition Markets Authority said Thursday, May 4 it will look into the opportunities and risks of AI as well as the competition rules and consumer protections that may be needed. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with AI experts and researchers Tuesday in San Francisco in what the White House says is an effort to seize the opportunities of the technology while managing its risks.

Experts include critics who have warned about AI’s impact on jobs, as well as those who recognize the benefits it provides for education and medicine if it safeguarded properly, the White House said.

The expected attendees include:

Tristan Harris, executive director and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology

Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media

Rob Reich, professor of political science at Stanford University

Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League

Fei-Fei Li, co-director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute

Oren Etzioni, former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence

Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy

Jennifer Doudna, professor of chemistry at UC-Berkeley

“AI is a top priority for the president and his team. Generative AI tools have increased significantly in the past several months, and we don’t want to solve yesterday’s problem,” the White House said in a statement.

The meeting in San Francisco comes after one earlier this year at the White House with the CEOs of companies including Google and Microsoft.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement after that closed-door meeting that she told the executives that “the private sector has an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products.”

The generative AI industry is booming, bringing with it questions about the spread of misinformation, particularly as it relates to the 2024 election.

Already, the presidential campaigns for former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have produced high-profile videos with AI, each containing fake images and audio.

The Associated Press and The Hill contributed to this report.