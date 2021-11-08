Biden approval rating drops to new low: poll

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to sink, according to a new USA Today / Suffolk University poll.

The poll found that Biden’s approval rating has fallen to just 38%, with 59% now disapproving of the job he has done in his time in office.

The poll also shows that 64% of Americans say they do not want to see Biden run for a second term.

The poll was conducted between Wednesday and Friday of last week, just before Democrats passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and advanced a social spending package.

Biden’s approval rating has been on the decline since his withdrawal from Afghanistan drew sharp bipartisan criticism and COVID-19 cases spiked due to the spread of the delta variant.

“Democrats hope if they can pass popular legislation, they can turn these numbers around, but Republicans are looking at these numbers now, sitting pretty confidently. They think they can take back control of Congress,” NewsNation reporter Joe Khalil said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“If there is a silver lining for the White House, it’s that this infrastructure bill that was just passed is very popular in this same poll among the public,” Khalil said.