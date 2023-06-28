Biden to champion “Bidenomics” in Chicago

(NewsNation) — As candidates hit the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 elections, President Joe Biden is set to appear in Chicago for an address on the economy, where he is expected to tout his economic success.

The economy has seen job growth under the Biden administration, along with low unemployment and slowing inflation. The administration has, so far, also avoided a predicted recession though many experts continue to predict the possibility of one in coming months.

However, Americans still say inflation is the top issue, with many feeling the pain of rising costs despite the overall economic outlook being positive. More than half of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling the economy, according to polling from Real Clear Politics.

In Chicago, the president will focus on the success of what the White House is calling “Bidenomics” as a direct rebuke to the trickle-down economic theory of “Reaganomics,” with a focus on the middle class and growing the economy from the bottom up.

Investments in infrastructure, rules to eliminate junk fees, efforts to bring manufacturing in critical industries and clean energy jobs are other successes Biden is likely to highlight.

Some of Biden’s economic efforts, however, have fallen flat as the administration has not yet achieved the goal of free community college and free pre-K for all students. The president’s student loan forgiveness plan is also currently on hold as the Supreme Court determines whether he has the authority to enact it.

House Republicans have opposed those programs and are introducing their own economic initiatives, including tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans. After a conservative revolt, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has also pushed for spending cuts to programs like Medicaid, nutrition assistance and Pell Grants. That’s led some Democrats to suggest he’s backing out of the debt ceiling agreement negotiated with the White House.

Biden’s own budget proposal focuses on building on investments in infrastructure and education, among other things, as well as cutting taxes for working Americans and expanding the child tax credit.