(NewsNation Now) — As President Joe Biden faces criticism and praise for his leadership during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, echoes of how he handled another foreign incident — the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan — are coming back into the limelight.

A week into Russia‘s attacks on the smaller country, fighting continued in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, Wednesday, with a Russian strike on the regional police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service. The overall death toll from the war is unclear.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, speaking to NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” said the way Biden dealt with Afghanistan empowered Russian President Vladimir Putin to go after Ukraine.

“I think what really emboldened Vladimir Putin was when he saw how poorly President Biden handled Afghanistan,” Cramer said. “The budget withdrawal, the appeasement, handing over military bases to the Taliban, just basically handing them the keys and leaving the equipment. I think when other world leaders and dictators saw that, they thought, well, this is going to be easier than we thought.”

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, a situation that has in some quarters been remembered as a failure because of the hundreds of Americans left in the country past Biden’s deadline, the 13 American troops who died in a terrorist attack, and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans.

However, Biden said the United States’ exit from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success,” pointing to the 120,000 people the U.S. airlifted out of Kabul during the evacuation and the 5,500 Americans who eventually got out. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back against criticism by saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out.

“We made the right decision in ending America’s longest-running war,” Blinken said.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden said in an address from the White House State Dining Room in 2021. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., said in August 2021, Biden made a “courageous decision to reject Washington’s failed interventionist consensus and end the Afghanistan war.”

Cramer wasn’t the only lawmaker in recent days to bring up the Afghanistan withdrawal.

At the end of his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado heckled Biden, blaming him for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S’ withdrawal.

Boebert’s outburst came as Biden spoke about how his son, who died of cancer, was among the many veterans who may have suffered from toxic exposure injuries from military burn pits.

“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin” Biden started to say when Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”

Democrats booed Boebert’s comments.

A different atmosphere emerged when Biden discussed the strength and resolution of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression: Lawmakers from both chambers stood up and clapped at his remarks.

“(Ukrainians) are not giving up, they are not going to stop fighting,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-WA, said on “Morning in America.” “The path that we are taking, I know that there is a loss of life and it is hard to watch, and we are with the Ukrainian people, but at the same time, we have to make sure that we preserve democracy. The NATO allies are together, the European Union is together. We are getting support from around the world.”

In response to the Russian invasion, Biden ordered heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, and also froze Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s assets, although he’s made it clear no American troops will be sent directly to Ukraine.

While Republicans have asked Biden for tougher sanctions, members of both parties in Congress have largely backed the current ones.

“Right now, Russia’s economy is in big danger. It was never strong to begin with. But these economic sanctions are going to have a profound impact on their economy,” Strickland said.