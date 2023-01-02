Biden expected to announce his reelection decision soon

(NewsNation) — Democrats are anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s formal decision on whether he will run for reelection. Democratic podcaster Chris Hahn argued during an appearance on NewsNation that Biden is in a strong position to run in 2024.
“He’s the first president since 1934 to gain seats in the United States Senate during his first midterm election. That’s an amazing statistic in and of itself,” Hahn said, while also acknowledging that some in his party think Biden’s age may be an issue.