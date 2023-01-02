Biden expected to announce his reelection decision soon

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 02: U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is returning from his holiday vacation in St. Croix. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Democrats are anxiously awaiting President Joe Biden’s formal decision on whether he will run for reelection. Democratic podcaster Chris Hahn argued during an appearance on NewsNation that Biden is in a strong position to run in 2024.

“He’s the first president since 1934 to gain seats in the United States Senate during his first midterm election. That’s an amazing statistic in and of itself,” Hahn said, while also acknowledging that some in his party think Biden’s age may be an issue.