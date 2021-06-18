Biden gives Putin pair of Massachusetts-made aviators

A pair of Randolph Engineering Concorde teardrop sunglasses, in 23-karat gold finish with polarized American gray lenses, rest on a table at the company where they are made, in Randolph, Mass., Thursday, June 17, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a pair of the sunglasses from President Joe Biden following their meeting in Switzerland this week. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin took a little of piece of Massachusetts with him after his meeting with President Joe Biden this week.

The U.S. president gave his Russian counterpart a pair of custom aviator sunglasses manufactured by Randolph Engineering, based in Randolph just south of Boston, according to the White House.

The gift was the company’s Concorde teardrop aviators, in 23-karat gold finish with 57mm polarized American gray lenses, the company posted on its blog.

They’re listed on the company’s website for $299.

“Biden has always been a big fan of aviators for his personal style, it was only fitting for him to gift our premium Concorde frames to his guest,” the post said.

The glasses were customized with a Joe Biden signature on the right lens and inside the temple, the company said.

“The White House made an excellent choice as these are one of our most popular styles with some of the best polarized lenses in the world,” the post said.