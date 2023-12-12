Biden impeachment: House committee votes to formalize inquiry

President Biden gives remarks in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 to announce more than $6 billion in funding for the fifth National Climate Assessment.

(NewsNation) — The House Rules Committee voted to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, passing a resolution that would launch a formal investigation into the president.

With the committee vote over, the next step will be a vote on the House floor. If the resolution passes, which would require the support of nearly all of the 221 Republican representatives, a formal inquiry would begin.

Republicans say a formal inquiry would give them more power to enforce subpoenas and gather information the White House has resisted providing.

Democrats on the committee decried the vote as a formality, saying Republicans were set on impeachment regardless of the evidence.

There was also debate over the use of impeachment as a political exercise, leading to an environment where any time a president of the opposing party is elected, lawmakers would move to impeach regardless of conduct.

Both parties blamed the other for politicizing impeachment by lowering the threshold of conduct required to impeach a president.

The inquiry into Biden has centered around the business activity of the Biden family, particularly the actions of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who is accused of using his father’s influence to further his career.

The main question at the heart of the inquiry is whether Joe Biden himself participated in his son’s business activity or influenced foreign policy to benefit his son’s business contacts.

Republicans on the committee say recently received documents show Joe Biden received payments from Hunter Biden’s business. The White House says the payments were repayment of a loan Hunter received from his father.

Senate Republicans have been more skeptical of impeachment than those in the House, saying the evidence uncovered is not sufficient for impeachment. House Republicans in vulnerable districts may also be wary of voting for an inquiry that fewer than half of Americans support.