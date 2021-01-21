Americans gather outside the Capitol to catch a glimpse of the inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — For Americans in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day, it definitely did not look like any other.

Their view of the Capitol was from two blocks away and blocked by concrete barriers and police in riot gear.

It was too far to hear or see any of the ceremonial events, and many President Biden supporters watched the inauguration on their cell phones.

“We are here because we came to celebrate this historic moment. It is very emotional,” said Carlos Soto.

Soto traveled from Texas to be at the inauguration — even if it was at a distance.



“This is such a disappointment that we could not be closer. But I definitely understand the decision. And because of the events that happened, this is how it had to be,” said Biden supporter Alexandra Krauss.

Protesters and President Biden supporters seemed to co-exist with no major issues at the small gatherings.

“I think they are doing everything peaceful and that is okay. As long as you are doing everything peaceful and you don’t hurt anybody,” Biden supporter Jessica Leon said.

Some Trump supporters in the crowd said they were there because of the way the former president was treated and because of issues they are passionate about.

“Protecting our southern border. Our right to keep and bear arms. These things matter. I think Biden is going to steamroll over a lot of our constitutional liberties,” said Trump supporter Randall Terry.

Both President Biden supporters and protesters agreed the security restrictions made it difficult to show support or protest.

Most roads in Washington, D.C. are expected to reopen on Thursday.