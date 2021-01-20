Inauguration Day live updates: Biden, Harris attend Mass ahead of oath of office

US flags representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to Covid-19, flutter in the wind at the Mall before the Inauguration of US President-Elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Inauguration Day 2021 is underway with Joe Biden hours away from being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Here is the full schedule of Inauguration Day 2021 events.

Below are the latest updates on Inauguration Day 2021 (all times EST):

8:45 a.m. – Obama congratulates Biden

Former president Barack Obama congratulated President-elect Biden on his inauguration on Twitter, saying “this is your time.” Biden served as Obama’s vice president for two terms.

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Obama is expected to join Biden to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony after the inauguration. Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush are also expected to attend.

8:15 a.m. – The Bidens go to church

President-elect Joe Biden will be only the second Catholic president, and in the spirit of Christianity and unity, he invited top congressional leaders from both political parties to Mass before the inauguration. It’s a tradition.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the service with Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were also in attendance.

7:45 a.m. – Trump departs DC

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland before traveling to Florida. Trump will begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

“I will always fight for you,” Trump said Wednesday morning. “I will be watching. I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”