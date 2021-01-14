FBI has arrested more than 100 people over Capitol siege, looks now to inauguration

Riot police push back a crowd of supporters of US President Donald Trump after they stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress held today, January 6, to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 100 people over last week’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, and is now looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, its director said on Thursday at a special briefing for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security.

In his first public appearance since the Jan. 6 attack, Vice President Mike Pence said: “We’re going to ensure that we have a safe inauguration and that President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are sworn in as the new president and vice president.”

Wray said he was “concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in DC and at state capitol buildings around the country.”

“We’re looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week,” Wray said. “From January 6th alone, we’ve already identified over 200 suspects. So we know who you are, if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you.”

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.