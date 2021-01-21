High school history teacher from Texas featured in virtual inauguration parade

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — You may have met her Wednesday during the virtual parade for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

When school started and kids worked from their computers at home, Texas high school history teacher Cathy Cluck hit the road. She drove all the way through colonial Virginia up to Gettysburg and back — making stops at historical landmarks along the way.

She says she’s grateful for the honor to put teachers on the national stage and also to highlight the importance of history for her students, who will be voting in the next election.

The Texas AP high school history teacher never imagined the world’s eyes would be on her on the historic day when she decided to take an unconventional and creative approach to her lessons.

“It was a random idea on a Friday night,” said Cluck. “All summer, really since we realized we were going to be starting school fully remote, my colleagues and I were all trying to figure out ‘How can we do this? How do we try to establish relationships with kids that we’ve never met before in person?’ I tried to think, ‘What is something that I can do right now when we’re fully remote in a pandemic, that I would never be able to do in a normal year?’”

So, she packed her bags and embarked on a three-week trip to teach her students about history from historical sites in America.

You can watch the full report in the player above.