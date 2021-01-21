PHOTOS: An inauguration unlike any other amid pandemic, nationwide unrest

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The coronavirus pandemic and threat of potentially armed protests made the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president one of the most unusual in American history.

But there were comforting signs of tradition in the hallowed American rite that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol, which was battered by violent riots just two weeks ago.

Some 200,000 American, state and territorial flags were planted on the National Mall to represent people who could not attend because of COVID-19, which has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States. In past inaugurations, the Capitol was packed with thousands trying to witness history.

TOPSHOT – US flags are seen in the early morning as preparations continue for the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

US flags representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to Covid-19, flutter in the wind at the Mall before the Inauguration of US President-Elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Flags decorate the “Field of Flags” at the National Mall near the Washington Monument ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Flags line the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol before the start of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the “Field of Flags” at the National Mall during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

This year, VIPs were seated several feet apart, and they wore facial masks to prevent the spread of the virus. Biden’s face was covered with a mask except for when he spoke.

Former presidents and first ladies attended the ceremony including Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George W. and Laura Bush.

Joe Biden (L) is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President as his wife Dr. Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Kamala Harris is sworn is as U.S. Vice President at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: (L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Traditional celebrations were taken online due to the pandemic. Biden has inherited leadership of a country with more than 24.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The Washington Monument stands in front of an Inauguration Day fireworks display on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The Washington Monument stands in front of an Inauguration Day fireworks display on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Smoke lingers in the air around the Washington Monument after a fireworks show during an Inauguration Day event at the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in today. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and members of their family watch a fireworks show on the National Mall from the Truman Balcony at the White House January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a televised ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Joe Biden was sworn in today as the 46th president. (Photo by Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The Washington Monument is reflected in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a televised ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Joe Biden was sworn in today as the 46th president. (Photo by Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend the “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. (Photo by JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and their family walk the abbreviated parade route after Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Troops in riot gear lined the sidewalks, but there were no crowds. Armored vehicles and concrete barriers blocked empty streets. Miles of fencing cordoned off many of the nation’s most familiar landmarks.

There were a few scattered arrests but no major protests or serious disruptions in the city during Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

After the deadly riots that killed five on Jan. 6, the Secret Service stepped up security for the inauguration early, essentially locking down the nation’s capital. More than 25,000 troops and police were called to duty. Checkpoints were set up at intersections.

Across the country, state capitols increased security, calling in the National Guard and halting legislative sessions.

The National Park Service and the Secret Service shut down the National Mall from last Friday through Thursday, and access to the Washington Monument was closed for two weeks.

U.S. National Guardsmen look on in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021, ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Photo by Seth Herald / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the National Guard stand on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the National Guard and law enforcement gather near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: The streets remain under tight security during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials were on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Members of the National Guard wait to depart Union Station as the city remains under tight security during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at today’s inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Security personnel stand gaurd outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021, during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Photo by allison dinner and Allison Dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

Security personnel look on as US Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade arrives for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by allison dinner and Allison Dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Security personnel gather prior to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump opted not to attend the ceremony. He was sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before traveling to Florida, where he’ll begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. The farewell event included a red carpet, a military band and a 21-gun salute.

First lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump watches as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ivanka Trump attends the departure ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Donald Trump Jr. attends the departure ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Marine One carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they departed from the White House flies over the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media as they depart the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak to the media depart the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)