Vice President-elect to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

FILE – In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, gestures as she speaks about her home life as a child and what drove her to a career in law and author several books including an autobiography, “The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomajor,” at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson, Miss. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, a history-making event in which the first Black, Indian, and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Harris chose Sotomayor for the task, according to a person familiar with the decision. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, including one that belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall. She and Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Marshall, like Harris, a graduate of Howard University, one of her “greatest heroes.”

This will be the second time Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration. She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.