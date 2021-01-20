What to expect from President-elect Joe Biden’s historic inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The pandemic — and security concerns — are causing a different look and feel for Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Large crowds will be replaced by law enforcement, and classic events are virtual instead of in person.

The “Field of Flags” is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Joining NewsNation Tuesday ahead of the events of Inauguration Day is Michael Feldman, current North American CERO of Finsbury Glover Hering and former Democratic strategist and staffer with former President Bill Clinton’s administration as a Chief of Staff for former Vice President Al Gore.

Feldman tells NewsNation what type of tone the president-elect may set in his inauguration speech Wednesday at the Capitol after being sworn in, walks us through Inauguration Day and what Americans will miss seeing, and what a president’s first few days in office are like.

