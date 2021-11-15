(The Hill) — President Joe Biden’s job approval rating slumped to a record low of 41 percent in a new poll, driven largely by growing disapproval from Democrats and independents.

The survey, conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News, found that 53 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job as president. Six percent said they have no opinion.

The president’s 41 percent approval rating is a slight decrease from 44 percent in September, but a significant drop from 50 percent in June. In April, just three months into his presidency, 52 percent of Americans gave Biden positive marks.

The November poll found that Biden’s support is slipping among Democrats and independents. Eighty percent of Democrats said they approve of the job the president is doing, which was down from the 94 percent tracked in June. Sixteen percent of Democrats this month said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

When it comes to independents, 35 percent said they approve of Biden’s job performance, while 58 percent said they disapprove.

The president’s slumping approval rating is potentially a result of the economic hardships hitting Americans nationwide, including increased prices and rising inflation.

Biden received a 39 percent approval rating on his handling of the economy in the new survey, while 47 percent approved of his handling of COVID-19.

The poll, however, did illustrate some good news for the president. A majority of Americans polled said they support the administration’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which Biden will sign on Monday, in addition to the $1.75 trillion reconciliation package that Democrats are still negotiating.

Sixty-three percent said they support the federal government “spending one trillion dollars on roads, bridges and other infrastructure,” and 58 percent said they are in favor of the federal government “spending about two trillion dollars to address climate change and to create or expand preschool, health care and other social programs.”

The poll, conducted between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, surveyed 1,001 U.S. adults by phone. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.