Biden marks Labor Day in Philadelphia amid summer of strikes

(NewsNation) — Touting himself as the most pro-union president in American history, President Joe Biden celebrated Labor Day in Philadelphia, speaking to sheet metal workers.

Biden praised union members and the middle class, saying unions built the middle class, and the middle class built the economy.

“We are celebrating jobs — good paying jobs. Jobs you can raise a family on. Union jobs,” Biden said.

For the past few months, the U.S. has witnessed what some describe as the summer of strikes.

From UPS workers threatening a massive walkout that would have led to a supply chain disruption to Ford and General Motors auto plants in Detroit facing possible strikes later this month, union workers have been busy fighting for better working conditions.

“All we’ve tried to do in this is prepare everybody so in the event we have to take action to get a fair and just contract for you, we’re prepared for it,” United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said.

In Hollywood, screenwriters and actors have been striking since May, calling for more protection and compensation. It’s left many fan favorite shows and movies on pause.

They were joined in June by workers at more than 100 Starbucks stores nationwide and hospitality workers in Los Angeles who walked off the job in July.

“Just corporate versus the little man. It doesn’t matter if you’re a mailman or whatever labor you’re in. If you’re in another union or anything like that, we’re fighting for everybody,” one protester said.

Now, as the 2024 presidential race continues to gain steam, Biden has leaned into his support of unions. His team recently touted its investments in manufacturing, which says will lead to more jobs.

“Unions raise standards across the workforce and industries, pushing up wages and strengthening benefits for everyone,” Biden said.

But with Americans still paying more at grocery stores and gas pumps, Republicans plan to keep inflation and the economy in the spotlight.

Senate Republicans recently posted to following statement to social media: “Everything is more expensive and Joe Biden thinks he can convince Americans otherwise. The American people are smarter than that.”

Biden’s event on Monday kicks off at 9:15 a.m. EDT in Philadelphia. Last year, he held a similar event with steel workers near Pittsburgh.