Biden loses support among Democrats amid Israel-Hamas war: Poll

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has fallen amid the Israel-Hamas war and is now at its lowest point since he took office.
Over the past month, the president’s rating dropped 11 points within his own party, down from 86% to 75%, according to a new Gallup poll.
The latest downturn comes after Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, which triggered a war. The president pledged unwavering support for Israel but the conflict has divided Democrats.
“Biden’s immediate and decisive show of support for Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas appears to have turned off some in his own party,” Gallup wrote.
Earlier this year, a Gallup poll found U.S. Democrats are more sympathetic toward the Palestinians than Israel. That’s a stark shift from just a few years ago when most Americans in both parties were more sympathetic toward Israel.
Despite the double-digit drop, Biden’s approval within his party is still well above his rating among all U.S. adults.
Overall, just 37% of respondents approved of the job Biden is doing as president — down four points from the month prior and matching the lowest level of his presidency.
Among independents, the president’s approval rating fell from 39% to 35%. Republicans’ views were unchanged from September to October, just 5% approve of the president.
Biden’s 11th-quarter average approval rating is about the same as President Donald Trump’s over the same period, according to Gallup.
The Gallup poll was conducted Oct. 2-23 with a total of 1,009 respondents.