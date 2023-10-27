Biden loses support among Democrats amid Israel-Hamas war: Poll

File – U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has fallen amid the Israel-Hamas war and is now at its lowest point since he took office.

Over the past month, the president’s rating dropped 11 points within his own party, down from 86% to 75%, according to a new Gallup poll.

The latest downturn comes after Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, which triggered a war. The president pledged unwavering support for Israel but the conflict has divided Democrats.

“Biden’s immediate and decisive show of support for Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas appears to have turned off some in his own party,” Gallup wrote.

Earlier this year, a Gallup poll found U.S. Democrats are more sympathetic toward the Palestinians than Israel. That’s a stark shift from just a few years ago when most Americans in both parties were more sympathetic toward Israel.

Despite the double-digit drop, Biden’s approval within his party is still well above his rating among all U.S. adults.

Overall, just 37% of respondents approved of the job Biden is doing as president — down four points from the month prior and matching the lowest level of his presidency.

Among independents, the president’s approval rating fell from 39% to 35%. Republicans’ views were unchanged from September to October, just 5% approve of the president.

Biden’s 11th-quarter average approval rating is about the same as President Donald Trump’s over the same period, according to Gallup.

The Gallup poll was conducted Oct. 2-23 with a total of 1,009 respondents.