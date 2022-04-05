Biden, Obama to reunite to celebrate the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Barack Obama is returning to the White House Tuesday, for the first public event since he left office in 2017, to mark the 12th anniversary of his signature healthcare law, the “Affordable Care Act.”

The ACA, or Obamacare, has become intertwined into the fabric of the American health care system, with current President Joe Biden looking to expand its reach. Sign-ups under the health law have increased under Biden’s administration, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees, albeit temporarily.

The Biden administration will unveil a measure Tuesday to fix an element of the ACA, known as the “family glitch.” The quirk is estimated to be keeping about 5 million people from getting coverage under the law.

People tripped up by the family glitch are dependents of workers who have an offer of employer coverage that the government interprets as being affordable. As a rule, people with affordable employer coverage are not eligible for taxpayer-subsidized ACA plans.

But the issue with the current interpretation is that affordability is determined by the cost for employee-only coverage, and not more expensive family policies. Workers able to afford their own share may not be able to cover premiums for the entire family. So the family is cut out of ACA coverage.

The intent of the original policy was to prevent people with employer coverage from going into the health law’s subsidized markets, but advocates say it has proven too restrictive.

The White House estimates that the fix would help 200,000 people get insurance and bring costs down for nearly 1 million more.

Biden and Obama will mark the anniversary of the law together Tuesday, that back in 2010 the then-vice president had memorably called a “big (expletive) deal.” Its staying power has been enhanced by three Supreme Court victories and an emphatic thumbs-down vote by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., which took the wind out of President Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace it

In addition to talking healthcare at the White House, Biden and Obama plan to meet for lunch, recalling their weekly ritual when Biden served as Obama’s vice president.

“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She indicated that the two presidents would also discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other world events.

Obama likes to refer to his health care law as a “starter home” that Americans can build upon, gradually reducing the 9% share of the population that remains uninsured. The rate was nearly 15% in 2013, before the coverage provisions of the law took effect. Between the health law’s Medicaid expansion and its health insurance markets, more than 30 million people are now estimated to be getting coverage.

Shortly after taking office, Biden opened up the health insurance markets to anyone seeking coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his coronavirus relief bill provided a significant, though temporary, increase in financial assistance. The result was a record 14.5 million people signed up for subsidized private coverage.

Focusing on healthcare has helped Democrats politically in the past. Obamacare was one of the former president’s top legislative accomplishment, and Republicans have repeatedly tried and failed to repeal it. This comes amid low approval ratings for Biden seven months out from the midterms.

A new NewsNation/Decision poll of more than 1,000 registered voters found that more than 35% strongly disapproved of the way Biden was handling his presidency. You can read the full poll here.