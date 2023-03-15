Watch Live: Biden plan to lower prescription drug prices

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is putting his administration’s plan to lower prescription drug prices in the spotlight as he travels to Las Vegas in a possible preview of his priorities for a 2024 reelection run.

The Biden administration has touted its success in lowering prescription drug prices for seniors who rely on Medicare and Medicare Part D, including a $35 cap on insulin. And Biden’s recently released budget proposal for 2024 includes provisions to cap insulin costs for all Americans.

As Medicare began to negotiate lower drug prices, the cost of other drugs began falling too, as pharmaceutical companies will be required to issue Medicare inflation rebates for drugs that rose in cost more than the rate of inflation.

While legislation already passed by the administration helps increase the safety net for seniors, it doesn’t help Americans who are uninsured or who rely on commercial insurance offered through employers or the health care exchange. Previous efforts to cap insulin prices have failed in Congress despite widespread public support.

Biden, however, has still championed last year’s bill as a success for the millions of Americans who aren’t on Medicare. Drug companies, facing public pressure after tripling their prices for the life-saving diabetes drug over the last two decades, have started to voluntarily lower insulin costs. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk announced Tuesday it was cutting the cost of insulin to about $72 a vial on the heels of an announcement from rival Eli Lilly that it would start selling its generic for $25.

“This builds on the important progress we made last year when I signed a law to cap insulin at $35 for seniors,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday on Novo Nordisk’s announcement. “I urge all other manufacturers to follow suit, and Republicans in Congress to join us and cap insulin at $35 for all Americans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.