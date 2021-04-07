Live: Biden delivers remarks on proposed $2.3T infrastructure plan amid Republican opposition

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on “the historic investments in the American Jobs Plan,” the White House said.

Biden’s address will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET, and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance. NewsNation will live stream Biden’s remarks in the player above.

This is Biden’s latest effort to drum up public support for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Republicans in Congress are opposed to the costly proposal, saddling the Democrats with its ownership and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it.

“They know we need it,” Biden said of the Republicans as he returned to Washington on Monday. “Everybody around the world is investing billions and billions of dollars in infrastructure, and we’re going to do it here.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell Monday declared that Biden’s plan is “something we’re not going to do.”

McConnell said Republicans could support a “much more modest” approach, and one that doesn’t rely on corporate tax hikes to pay for it.

The standoff almost ensures a months-long slog as Congress hunkers down to begin drafting legislation and the White House keeps the door open to working across the aisle with Republicans, hoping that continued public attention may encourage their support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.