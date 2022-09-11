Biden formally accepts invitation to queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, seated left, listens. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, NewsNation has confirmed.

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden formally accepted an invitation on Sunday. He will be accompanied by the first lady.

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has been set for Monday, Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, the Royal Family announced Saturday.

Organizers said the ceremony will be a “fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.” Full details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later.

Earlier in the day, Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks more than two decades ago.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Biden, quoting part of the Queen’s message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Speaking at a commemoration at the Pentagon, Biden said the queen’s words remain as poignant as they did 21 years ago but the weight of loss also remains heavy.

“On this day, the price feels so great,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.